Close
Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves three dead in Oklahoma

One person was killed and 11 were injured in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday in Minneapolis, police confirmed as the nation grapples with the deadly virus outbreak.

"One adult male died and 11 have no-life-threatening wounds," Minneapolis police tweeted, adding in a separate tweet that people who suffered gunshot wounds had been taken to area hospitals.

One Person Killed in Shooting

US shooting
Representational picture Pixabay

The city has been at the heart of a wave of anti-racism protests in the United States and around the world over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last month. There was no indication that Saturday's shooting was related to this.

As of 4 a.m., no one was in custody in connection with the shooting, the Associated Press reported.