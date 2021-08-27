One name that tops the bridal makeup space is that of Tanya Puri.

It's an old saying that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, However, nothing beats the transformation done through the magic of makeup which can transform any average looking face into eternal beauty. The makeup industry has picked up a tremendous pace owing to its all-time demand, which never ceases to fade. This lucrative career path is said to have limitless potential which if followed can take one place. We have one name who has risen to the top in the field of bridal makeup, perfecting it with all her passion and years of practice, 15 years to be precise, she's Tanya Puri.

Tanya has perfected the art of bridal makeup for more than a decade and is known to be one of the finest professionals in this space. She says makeup is not just her profession but an important part of her life which she looks forward to every day on waking up. Success to her is perfecting the art of transforming every face to look perfect and flawless. Her first step to getting her dreams the required wings was when at the behest of her mother-in-law, she took refuge under some of the best makeup artists from London and Australia to grasp the nitty-gritty's of the craft, followed by joining a few courses in India and abroad to hone her skills. Within no time, she perfected the craft and was ready to take on the world with her innate skills. Not only has she personally got trained by L'oreal professionals for hair expertise but also all staff has been trained by L'oreal professionals.

After perfecting the art of bridal makeup, she launched her own Makeover Salon in New Delhi, which along with providing makeup services helps those who want to make a career out of it. Through this initiative, she wants to inspire women who want to go ahead and make themselves a career in this space. One of the major USPs of hers is the soft and subtle classy make-up style which has found many takers. Women who want that dewy, soft look have to look no further, as Tanya holds expertise in that zone.

She has gathered tremendous goodwill in the industry owing to her impeccable working style in the field of bridal makeup. As in she had done more than thousands of bridals and Having shown her makeup skills on many celebrities, including a few known cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma and received the best makeup artist award from Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, Tanya has created a distinct niche for herself in the makeup industry and the fast pace with which she's been gaining prominence in the industry, she might well be known across global platforms in times to come, for sure.