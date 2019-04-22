In celebration of the Singapore Cable Car's 45th Anniversary, One Faber Group has partnered with MastercardÒ for an online exclusive promotion for their cardholders to purchase the Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass at just $4.50.

Starting 22 April 2019, for a limited time only, Mastercard card holders stand to enjoy a Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass (Round Trip) at an attractive rate of just S$4.50 (U.P. S$35). To enjoy the promotion, purchase has to be made via One Faber Group's online store, payment by Mastercard only.

"The Singapore Cable Car connects Mount Faber to Sentosa Island and offers guests seamless access to a collection of unique leisure activities from the hilltop to the island. We are excited to be partnering with Mastercard to celebrate 45 years of scenic views with an exclusive promotion," said Mr Buhdy Bok, Managing Director, Mount Faber Leisure Group.

Sky Pass holders are entitled to two additional activities, including Miraculous, a daily multi-media light show mapped onto the heart-shaped-Angsana tree at Arbora, level 2 of Faber Peak. Miraculous tells the story of Mira and Mirak – a pair of squirrels with the special ability to camouflage and can only be seen through their luminous back strips and tails.

Pass holders will also receive a complimentary Explorer Passport, a self-guided exploration activity suitable for all ages. The passport takes guests on exciting onsite activities across five checkpoints via the two cable car lines, where participants will discover hidden secrets of the Singapore Cable Car and Faber Peak Singapore. The passport also includes a night activity guide, as well as F&B and retail discount vouchers that can be used immediately.