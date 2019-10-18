The One's Edge of Greatness event is slated to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 22, 2019.

The event will include the likes of Singapore's celebrated mixed martial arts fighters Amir Khan and Tiffany Teo along with One's Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadaowill who hails from Thailand.

Preview

The 32-year-old Thai fighter who defeated his Algerian rival Brice Delval a month ago will look forward to retain his title against Saempetch Fairtex in the main event of the evening.

Nong-O has been in devastating form after he joined the One Super Series in 2018 and represents the Evolve camp of Singapore.

After defeating Chinese heavyweight star Han Zi Hao he claimed his inaugural One Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship in February this year.

The 32-year-old old after that fight has defended his title quite well as he overcame the challenges of Hiroaki Suzuki and Delval. On the other hand, Saemapetch has also been pretty successful in the series so it will be a tough challenge for the titleholder to defend his streak.

Singapore's Muay Thai Champion Amir Khan will fight it out against Malaysian fighter Ev Ting in the co-main event. Khan who is a part of the Evolve camp is one of the best knockout artists in his weight class.

In fact, he has been one of the most promising lightweights in the entire division. He has a 91 per cent finishing rate and has the experience of defeating top athletes like Adrian Pang and Honorio Banario.

The 24-year-old Singaporean MMA artist will fight it out against Ting who is also a tough contender in the series. It will not be easy for the hometown hero Khan to get away with a win easily.

The highly anticipated event will feature the many other local stars. The likes of Tiffany Tero who will make a return will be seen for the first time this year and her fight will be against newcomer Maira Mazar of Brazil.

How to watch and where to buy the tickets from

The event can be followed live on the One Super app and the tickets prices range between S$15-S$ 1588. The fans can buy the tickets from the Singapore sports hub website.

Schedule and Fixtures

The event is going to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 22 and will start from 5 PM.