A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit China's Jingixi, Baise city on Monday. At least one person was dead and four injured, according to reports. The tremor struck the region at 09.18 a.m. Beijing Time.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region with the epicenter being monitored at 22.89 degrees north latitude and 106.66 degrees east longitude. The strong tremor was felt in the city of Jingzi and Nanning. The emergency team reported that there were cracks in the houses and falling rocks in some regions.

A rescue and relief team has been sent to region.

