At least one person is dead after a shooting erupted outside a nuclear weapons maker's plant in Texas. The shooting took place in front of the gate of Lockheed Martin's plant in the White Settlement at around 5: 30 am.

During the shift change in the plant, a man in his 60s appeared to be breaching the main gate of the plant, revealed White Settlement Police.

Security Officials Didn't Fire Shots

They have also stated that no shots were fired from the security team and no one else was hurt. Officials believe that the man would have died by suicide.

However, officials have found a suspicious device in the man's car. Robots and a bomb disposal squad were also called for help in suspicion that the device could be a bomb.

White Settlement PD chief Christopher Cook said the man shot himself inside his car after being stopped by security. "The rhetoric he was engaging in conversation made them very suspicious that he may have a device in the vehicle based on the comments he was making," Chief Cook said at the scene, according to The Sun.

Suspicious Device is Being Analyzed

Members of the bomb squad have also checked the car to assure that it's safe. Authorities have expanded their lockdown perimeter as they witnessed the suspicious device.

The Lockheed Martin Plant is now locked down and its employees are being directed to other entrances until the main gate is completely secured. The plant is close to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base.

"We responded to a shooting incident at Lockheed Martin at 5:35 am at their main entry gate. We have closed the main gate and rerouting all employees to other gates," White Settlement Police Department said in a tweet.

The police also pointed out that this is not an active shooter incident and they believe this to be an isolated shooting incident at Lockheed Martin's main entry gate where a person is deceased. They have advised employees to seek alternate routes and avoid Spur 341. Officials are yet to find the motive of the suspect.