The English Premier League mentioned on Monday that there was one more positive result after the latest round of coronavirus or COVID-19 tests of players and staff conducted last week, taking the total number of cases to 18 after testing started last month.

The English top-flight restarted its season last week after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic. "The Premier League can today confirm that between Wednesday 17 June and Sunday 21 June, 1,829 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," it said in a statement, "Of these, one person has tested positive."

COVID-19 in EPL

The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive. Since players returned to contact training last month, tests have been carried out twice a week since May 17 and the league has conducted 10 rounds of testing so far.

The delay virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 9.1 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 472,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)