In the global marketplace, e-commerce has emerged as the single most important growth engine. Global B2C e-commerce sales are expected to surpass $1.5 trillion this year, up 20% from 2013, according to eMarketer, a renowned independent industry researcher. B2B eCommerce spending in the United States alone surpassed $559 billion in 2013, according to Forrester Research. If e-commerce is critical to your company, the solution you choose is likely one of the most crucial decisions you will make.

With everything going on around the globe, it's more crucial than ever to have your business set up to sell online. The good news is that it doesn't have to be difficult to sell online. You'll be able to rapidly list your products, accept payments, and handle shipment without ever leaving your office if you choose the correct eCommerce platform.

Ecommerce software, in its most basic form, allows a company to sell items and services via the internet. Businesses had to buy on-premise, independent eCommerce software in the past, which required considerable IT setup and in-house management with specialized development teams. These solutions were typically expensive, unable to scale, difficult to work with, and time-consuming to develop and integrate with other systems.

Franky Onar (Francesco Ranno) has made the use of e-commerce simpler than ever with Onar Prime Business. Onar Prime is an Italian digital platform created by Francesco Ranno in 2018. In its first year, Onar Prime was only an e-commerce site that sold solely in Italy; currently, through Onar Prime, any shopkeeper may sell both physical and digital products without having to pay fixed charges. It is possible to access the site in four different languages: Italian, English, Spanish, and German. Onar Prime is now the first website in Italy to offer a big selection of dance products.

Onar Prime has established itself as the most prominent e-commerce platform for retailers looking to sell their wares without having to pay a high registration cost. Onar Prime Business, a web platform developed in 2018 in Italy by Francesco Ranno, has received a lot of positive feedback for its amazing features. And, with the support of the e-commerce platform Onar Prime Business, many tradesmen are moving their businesses online.

Onar Prime Business has been regarded as the most comprehensive e-commerce platform for retailers to sell their products online, in comparison to launching one's website or using other online platforms for introducing a store online. A merchant simply has to pay a small fee for each item sold, and it is feasible for any shopkeeper to benefit generously from his online business.

Because of the widespread usage of the internet, practically everyone nowadays prefers to purchase everyday items from online platforms. It is feasible for shops to run their businesses straightforwardly, and sales information can quickly be viewed. The Onar Prime Business e-commerce platform is compatible with all devices and provides a cost-effective way for shopkeepers to sell a variety of products online.

Onar Prime is now the first website in Italy to offer a big selection of dance products. Shipments arrive from all corners of the globe. Customers can also make purchases via the App, which is accessible for both IOS and Android devices. Onar Prime also provides up to 15GB of free cloud storage.