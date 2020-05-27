Oman is going to end a lockdown on Friday of its Muscat governorate, which includes the capital of the nation that was imposed since April 10 as the sultanate relaxes its coronavirus or COVID-19 curbing measures, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

It said a state committee had also ordered government entities to ensure at least 50 percent of employees are working from their offices from May 31. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 350,000 people globally.

Coronavirus Crisis in Oman

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries as it is spreading like wildfire. The COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 5.6 million people in the world.

The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and Russia. The countries around the world are slowly trying to revive their economy after they had imposed the restrictions for curbing the virus outbreak.

(With agency inputs)