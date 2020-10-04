Dreamers have surpassed borders of limited means to achieving ultimate goals in their life. At a time when cricket pundits are shocked after watching the immensely talented Pune based cricketer Om Bhosale.

Om Bhosale played cricket professionally for the first time at Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, and he got a kick start when he was selected in the state cricket team in Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA). He was appointed the captain of the state at the under-16 level. Later, he played in under-19 and under-23 state teams. He was also the captain of the west zone. He got selected for Asia Challenger Trophy and was the part of the India Blue team and was selected for the under-19 world cup, 20 squads.

After this performance, he was selected for the Ranji Team at the age of 18 against Karnataka, and the match was held at MCA stadium, Pune. He is also associated with the company Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC); as it is the corporate league for their team. He is been in the BCCI circuit for the last 4 yrs where he attended the national's camps under the famous Indian cricketer, Rahul Dravid