Five years after Rio hosted Olympics, the world's biggest multi-sport event is back in Japan. It was scheduled to be held in 2020, but got postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

33 Sports, 42 Venues

Olympics this time is being held largely without the crowd as the situation has not returned to normalcy. The event will be launched with an opening ceremony on Friday, 23 July, in Tokyo. However, it is not the official beginning of the event as a few games were already played on Wednesday, 21 July.

The opening ceremony is expected to be a three-hour event and the theme is 'United by Emotion' indicating that sports has unifying power. However, the show organisers have kept much of the information about it under wraps.

Nonetheless, the cheers and roars of the fans will be missed this time in the stadium.

The event will be reportedly held in 42 venues with the participation of 205 nations in 33 sports that include football, gymnastics and tennis. Olympics 2021, which is still referred to as Olympics 2020 for marketing and branding purposes, will come to an end on 22 August.

Where to Watch the event Live Online?

The fans in the UK can catch the event live on BBC One and Eurosport while it will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and for the people with the subscription and also on Eurosport Player app.

Timing: 12 pm in UK, 8 pm in Tokyo.

Sports fans have a few options to stream Olympics in the US. NBC's streaming service, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and fuboTV are the options before them.

Timing: 6:55 a.m. Eastern time, 3:55 a.m. Pacific time.

The audience in India can watch the mega-sports event live Sony Ten 1, 2 and 3 and stream on the channel's app. Customers, who use Jio network, can enjoy the event for free on Jio App.

In Australia, people can watch Olympics 2021 on 7, 7TWO and 7mate and streamed on 7plus for free. The opening ceremony will start at 9pm AEST (7pm AWST).

The fans across the world can catch the action by following the below link:

YouTube

Olympics Website