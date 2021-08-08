The curtains for Tokyo Olympic 2020 will be dropped with a closing ceremony on Sunday, 8 August. The event will be watched by millions of people all across the globe on TV and the internet while it will be enjoyed only by a select few live audience in the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After much delay due to the pandemic, Tokyo Olympics was kicked off on 23 July. The event has been held in 42 venues with the participation of 205 nations in 33 sports that include football, gymnastics, and tennis. Olympics 2021, which was referred to as Olympics 2020 for marketing and branding purposes, is coming to an end on Sunday, 8 August.

"We know that by the end of the Games, we will have 200 million cheers coming from every single country in the world," NBC News quotes Yiannis Exarchos, who heads the Olympics Broadcasting Services, as saying.

US Tops Medal Table

By the time this story went for publishing, the USA is still leading the medals table with 113 medals out of which 39 golds. China has taken the second spot with 38 golds and a total of 88 medals. The host Japan has landed in third place with 58 medals that include 27 golds.

It will be a ceremonial closing packed with speeches, hoisting of the flags, the parade of athletes, and the handover of the Olympic flag. The closing ceremony will showcase the culture and history of the current host and the next host nation, France (2024 Summer Olympics).

Check out The Medal Table:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank by Total 1 United States of America 39 41 33 113 1 2 People's Republic of China 38 32 18 88 2 3 Japan 27 14 17 58 5 4 Great Britain 22 21 22 65 4 5 ROC 20 27 23 70 3 6 Australia 17 7 22 46 6 7 Netherlands 10 12 14 36 9 8 Germany 10 11 16 37 8 9 Italy 10 10 20 40 7 10 France 9 12 11 32 10 11 Canada 7 6 11 24 11 12 Brazil 7 6 8 21 12 13 New Zealand 7 6 7 20 13 14 Cuba 7 3 5 15 18 15 Hungary 6 7 7 20 13 16 Republic of Korea 6 4 10 20 13 17 Poland 4 5 5 14 19 18 Czech Republic 4 4 3 11 23 19 Kenya 4 4 2 10 25 20 Norway 4 2 2 8 28 21 Jamaica 4 1 4 9 26 22 Spain 3 8 6 17 17 23 Sweden 3 6 0 9 26 24 Switzerland 3 4 6 13 20 25 Denmark 3 4 4 11 23 26 Croatia 3 3 2 8 28 27 Islamic Republic of Iran 3 2 2 7 33 28 Belgium 3 1 3 7 33 29 Bulgaria 3 1 2 6 39 30 Slovenia 3 1 1 5 42 31 Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5 42 32 Georgia 2 5 1 8 28 33 Chinese Taipei 2 4 6 12 22 34 Turkey 2 2 9 13 20 35 Serbia 2 1 5 8 28 36 Uganda 2 1 1 4 47 37 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 59 38 Ireland 2 0 2 4 47 38 Israel 2 0 2 4 47 40 Greece 2 0 1 3 59 40 Qatar 2 0 1 3 59 42 Bahamas 2 0 0 2 66 42 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 66 44 Ukraine 1 6 12 19 16 45 Belarus 1 3 3 7 33 46 Romania 1 3 0 4 47 46 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 47 48 India 1 2 4 7 33 49 Hong Kong, China 1 2 3 6 39 50 Philippines 1 2 1 4 47 50 Slovakia 1 2 1 4 47 52 South Africa 1 2 0 3 59 53 Austria 1 1 5 7 33 54 Egypt 1 1 4 6 39 55 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 42 56 Ethiopia 1 1 2 4 47 56 Portugal 1 1 2 4 47 58 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 66 59 Estonia 1 0 1 2 66 59 Fiji 1 0 1 2 66 59 Latvia 1 0 1 2 66 59 Thailand 1 0 1 2 66 63 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 77 63 Morocco 1 0 0 1 77 63 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 77 66 Colombia 0 4 1 5 42 67 Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7 33 68 Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5 42 69 Armenia 0 2 2 4 47 70 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3 59 71 Mongolia 0 1 3 4 47 72 Argentina 0 1 2 3 59 72 San Marino 0 1 2 3 59 74 Jordan 0 1 1 2 66 74 Malaysia 0 1 1 2 66 74 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 66 77 Bahrain 0 1 0 1 77 77 Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1 77 77 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 77 77 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1 77 77 Namibia 0 1 0 1 77 77 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 77 83 Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8 28 84 Mexico 0 0 4 4 47 85 Finland 0 0 2 2 66 86 Botswana 0 0 1 1 77 86 Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1 77 86 CÃ´te d'Ivoire 0 0 1 1 77 86 Ghana 0 0 1 1 77 86 Grenada 0 0 1 1 77 86 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 77 86 Republic of Moldova 0 0 1 1 77 86 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

Where to Watch the event Live Online?

The fans in the UK can catch the event live on BBC One and Eurosport while it will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and for the people with the subscription and also on Eurosport Player app.

Timings: 8 pm JST, 4.30 pm IST, 7 am ET, 9 pm ACT

Sports fans have a few options to stream Olympics in the US. NBC's streaming service, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and fuboTV are the options before them.

The audience in India can watch the mega-sports event live Sony Ten 1, 2 and 3 and stream on the channel's app. Customers, who use Jio network, can enjoy the event for free on Jio App.

In Australia, people can watch Olympics 2021 on 7, 7TWO and 7mate and streamed on 7plus for free. The fans across the world can catch the action by following the below link:

YouTube

Olympics Website