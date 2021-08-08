International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Entertainment

Olympics Closing Ceremony: Where to Watch the Event Live Online for Free? Date and Timings, Medal Table

Close
Covid vaccine cannot stop transmission of Delta variant

The curtains for Tokyo Olympic 2020 will be dropped with a closing ceremony on Sunday, 8 August. The event will be watched by millions of people all across the globe on TV and the internet while it will be enjoyed only by a select few live audience in the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020-21 live streaming. PR Handout

After much delay due to the pandemic, Tokyo Olympics was kicked off on 23 July. The event has been held in 42 venues with the participation of 205 nations in 33 sports that include football, gymnastics, and tennis. Olympics 2021, which was referred to as Olympics 2020 for marketing and branding purposes, is coming to an end on Sunday, 8 August.

"We know that by the end of the Games, we will have 200 million cheers coming from every single country in the world," NBC News quotes Yiannis Exarchos, who heads the Olympics Broadcasting Services, as saying.

US Tops Medal Table
By the time this story went for publishing, the USA is still leading the medals table with 113 medals out of which 39 golds. China has taken the second spot with 38 golds and a total of 88 medals. The host Japan has landed in third place with 58 medals that include 27 golds.

It will be a ceremonial closing packed with speeches, hoisting of the flags, the parade of athletes, and the handover of the Olympic flag. The closing ceremony will showcase the culture and history of the current host and the next host nation, France (2024 Summer Olympics).

Check out The Medal Table:

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotalRank by Total
1United States of America3941331131
2People's Republic of China383218882
3Japan271417585
4Great Britain222122654
5ROC202723703
6Australia17722466
7Netherlands101214369
8Germany101116378
9Italy101020407
10France912113210
11Canada76112411
12Brazil7682112
13New Zealand7672013
14Cuba7351518
15Hungary6772013
16Republic of Korea64102013
17Poland4551419
18Czech Republic4431123
19Kenya4421025
20Norway422828
21Jamaica414926
22Spain3861717
23Sweden360926
24Switzerland3461320
25Denmark3441123
26Croatia332828
27Islamic Republic of Iran322733
28Belgium313733
29Bulgaria312639
30Slovenia311542
31Uzbekistan302542
32Georgia251828
33Chinese Taipei2461222
34Turkey2291320
35Serbia215828
36Uganda211447
37Ecuador210359
38Ireland202447
38Israel202447
40Greece201359
40Qatar201359
42Bahamas200266
42Kosovo200266
44Ukraine16121916
45Belarus133733
46Romania130447
46Venezuela130447
48India124733
49Hong Kong, China123639
50Philippines121447
50Slovakia121447
52South Africa120359
53Austria115733
54Egypt114639
55Indonesia113542
56Ethiopia112447
56Portugal112447
58Tunisia110266
59Estonia101266
59Fiji101266
59Latvia101266
59Thailand101266
63Bermuda100177
63Morocco100177
63Puerto Rico100177
66Colombia041542
67Azerbaijan034733
68Dominican Republic032542
69Armenia022447
70Kyrgyzstan021359
71Mongolia013447
72Argentina012359
72San Marino012359
74Jordan011266
74Malaysia011266
74Nigeria011266
77Bahrain010177
77Saudi Arabia010177
77Lithuania010177
77North Macedonia010177
77Namibia010177
77Turkmenistan010177
83Kazakhstan008828
84Mexico004447
85Finland002266
86Botswana001177
86Burkina Faso001177
86CÃ´te d'Ivoire001177
86Ghana001177
86Grenada001177
86Kuwait001177
86Republic of Moldova001177
86Syrian Arab Republic0011

Where to Watch the event Live Online?
The fans in the UK can catch the event live on BBC One and Eurosport while it will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and for the people with the subscription and also on Eurosport Player app.

Timings: 8 pm JST, 4.30 pm IST, 7 am ET, 9 pm ACT

Sports fans have a few options to stream Olympics in the US. NBC's streaming service, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and fuboTV are the options before them.

The audience in India can watch the mega-sports event live Sony Ten 1, 2 and 3 and stream on the channel's app. Customers, who use Jio network, can enjoy the event for free on Jio App.

In Australia, people can watch Olympics 2021 on 7, 7TWO and 7mate and streamed on 7plus for free. The fans across the world can catch the action by following the below link:

YouTube

Olympics Website

READ MORE