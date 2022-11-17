Oleg Astakhov: The Professional Dance Instructor Making Waves,Bringing Ballroom Dancing To The Global Stage

Ballroom dancing, a type of performing art requiring two dance partners to become an embodiment of music through rhythmic body movements. Just as it is with most dance routines, it requires a lot of focus, determination, and coordination.

Oleg Astakhov is a professional ballroom dancer who exudes pure energy and zeal in his dance routines. Through social media, he sets the ballroom dancing stage to the world. Since his youth, he has participated in several ballroom dance competitions with recognition for his love of Latin American dance, winning several awards in Junior and youth divisions in Ukraine.

Oleg Astakhov was born April 17, 1982 in a small city in Ukraine Lutsk. He had been encouraged to dance from an early age by his parents. With time, he desired to get better.

Since his move to America, he has won several awards in dance competitions such as the Vegas Open 2018, Royal Ball 2019, California Open 2018 and 2019, Hollywood Dancesport 2018, Embassy Ballroom Championships 2019 among others.

At the age of 16, he graduated from high school #9 in Lutsk, and then went on to study on scholarship for his first degree. Then he continued at the same university, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin KUL in Poland bagging two Master's degrees in Management & Marketing and then, Psychology.

Desiring a role in the spotlight, he participated in the Polish version of Big Brother where he garnered support from a lot of fans. He then relocated to the U.S., where he permanently resides.

Oleg, the dance coach with over twelve years of professional experience understands that dancing is a unique stress reliever and as such, he is passionate about sharing what he has learnt. So, he uses every available social media outlet to make ballroom dance lessons available globally. Since the release of his 1234 Dance Challenge, his social media presence has grown tremendously, with a total of over 224 million views on YouTube.

With such a huge following, he is already setting the pace and filling the gap in the entertainment industry. In 2022, he released the "Dance With Oleg" app, where each lesson is designed to provide a step-by-step guide from basic to advance level on dance moves such as the Waltz, Merengue, Rumba, Salsa, Jive, Lambada, Samba, and many more. He has also worked with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and others. If you've been searching for the best place to learn the best ballroom and Latin dances, the Dance With Oleg app is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

It's not just the app, Astakhov also launched his first subscription-based dance training platform DanceWithOleg.com in 2021, in a bid to make simple but professional dance training more accessible for everyone.

Together with his merry team of dance partners, he runs Ballroom Dancing LA, the Beverly Hills Dance studio, the ViBE dance studio, and his latest studio under the Fred Astaire Dance Studio franchises, all located in California.

He recently participated in the 2022 Hollywood Dancesport Championship celebrating his win with his dance partner, Elina Danilova on Instagram.

For more information about Oleg Astakhov, visit his official website at olegastakhov.com.