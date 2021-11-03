Oklahoma White Boss Buries His Black Employee Under a Client's Septic Tank; Gets Arrested

A white business owner from Oklahoma has been arrested for murdering a black employee and burying him under a client's septic tank. Apart from the horrifying murder, the boss also lied about his employee's whereabouts.

Daniel Triplettt, 66, allegedly killed Brent Mack, 50, who worked for his septic tank installation business. Mack's daughter, Raychelle Wilson, reported Mack's disappearance to the Guthrie Police Department on September 29, and from the onwards, the search started.

When Wilson reached to Triplett via Facebook Messenger, inquiring about her father's whereabouts, he said that he had fired Mack on September 20 and dropped him off outside a laundromat in the town. According to the boss, Mack possessed a "violent demeanor" and that's the reason he asked him to resign. Triplett told Wilson that he also paid Mack $1,000 in severance money and had not seen him since.

'OK, Babe, I'll Call You Later'

According to the court documents, Mack called his girlfriend in Texas on September 20. In the morning, he told her he was at a job site. Mack also informed her that a good cell service is not available. He then messaged her, "OK, babe, I'll call you later." That was the last anyone heard from Mack.

Boss Buried His Employee Under a Client's Septic Tank

As per video footage, both men are seen working on a septic tank on September 20, the same day Mack was said to have gone missing. However, the surveillance video shows the boss and the employee working at a different property than the one Triplett claimed he had been at on the day Mack disappeared.

The home owner confirmed to the investigators that Triplett and Mack had worked at his property and the video showed Mack climbing into the septic tank hole but never leaving.

According to that client, only one man left the job site when the work was completed and when police dug up the septic tank they discovered Mack's body.

"On October 22, 2021 Agent Woodward was notified that the Medical Examiners officer had located what's believed to be a projectile in the chest cavity with an entry wound in the upper left back," authorities said.

Love-Hate Situation

"He worked with Dan for roughly about three years, and they had kind of a love-hate situation, I would say," Wilson told KFOR.

She added, "He just kept feeding my dad these lies about 'Oh, I'm going to eventually give you this company and you're going to take over.'"

"My dad saw all of Dan's sides, the good, the bad, the ugly, so everything that Dan was doing that he wasn't supposed to be doing, my dad was aware."

At present, Triplett is in custody at Logan County Jail and is being held without bond. He has been charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.