Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Bans Abortion, No Exception for Incest and Rape Cases

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law making abortion illegal in the state. The new law says a medical emergency is the only exception. The fact that there is no exception even for the women conceiving after the crimes like incest and rape has invited criticism from various segments of society.

The guilty will be fined $100,000 or 10 years imprisonment or both.

Ongoing chatter on social media states that Governor Kevin Stitt has sided with the anti-abortion advocacy groups and has completely ignored the rights of women.

Conflicting Rights

A large number of women's rights activists have condemned the law questioning its ambiguity. They have stated that on one side the law has been passed to safeguard the rights of "unborn children" giving them the right to live. The same law is in complete denial of the rights of the women, especially in the cases of children conceived after horrible crimes like incest and rape.

The activists further stated that "right to life" is one thing but imposing a pregnancy followed by the child care in absence of a father is in complete paradox to the family laws that ensure a healthy-family atmosphere for the children in the U.S.

According to the report published by CNN, after Stitt signed the bill, Oklahoma has become the latest Republican-led state to impose a ban on abortion. Earlier, Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey and South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem had banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and medication abortions respectively.

"Oklahoma @GovStitt has just signed SB612 into law, banning abortion at conception, with no exception for rape or incest. Providers will be fined $100K & get 10 years prison. Abortion bans do not decrease abortionâ€”they increase women's death by 21%. SB612 will kill women. Horrid," stated a twitter user.

Another twitter user Replying to @brianrayguitar stated, "Oklahoma bans abortion. Georgia allows anyone to carry a gun. What's next? Allow anyone to drive without a license? Take away women's right to vote again? Or not allow women to take out a loan without a male co-signer? Polygamy? What a time warp...."

"This is an appalling attack on abortion access. If we don't take action in Congress to protect women's fundamental right to choose, then more states will be emboldened to enact unconstitutional abortion bans like those we are seeing across the nation -- from Oklahoma to Texas," read a tweet.