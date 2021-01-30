Ex-convict and fallen football star O.J. Simpson tweeted a photo of him getting the Covid-19 vaccine — much to the displeasure of Twitter users. The development came amid a report that September 2001 terror attack's mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus before some Americans.

Simpson took to Twitter on Friday to urge people to get vaccinated as he shared a photo of him receiving the jab. He could be seen wearing a "The Juice" face mask while he was administered the vaccine in Las Vegas.

"Get your shot. I got mine!!!" he wrote in the tweet.

The 73-year-old former NFL star gained notoriety after he became a murder suspect in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman. However, he was acquitted in the case that grabbed the nation's attention at the time. In 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison for armed robbery at a hotel in Las Vegas. He was released in 2017 after being jailed for nine years.

Social media users expressed disapproval as to why an ex-convict received the Covid-19 vaccine before most Americans.

"Yeah that's just what I want to see, OJ Simpson getting his vaccine before my elderly Dad and immune compromised me," one Twitter user said.

Another user asked: "How???? You're not essential nor do you have underlying conditions."

"OJ getting stabbed by a person whose gloves don't fit. Guess everything really does come full circle," a third Twitter user stated.

However, Simpson's lawyer Malcolm P. LaVergne told the New York Post that his client received the vaccination because he was over 70 years of age.

"If you're 70-plus, you're eligible for the shot — you can schedule your shot and they'll do it. There's no favoritism with him being a celebrity — that has nothing to do with his getting the shot," LaVergne told the news outlet.

9/11 Mastermind Next in Line For Vaccine?

Meanwhile, the Post also reported that the 9/11 mastermind Mohammed and other detainees at Guantanamo Bay will receive the Covid-19 shot. The vaccine will be administered to them as early as next week, the report noted.

Michael Howard, spokesman for the Department of Defense reportedly said that the vaccination will be "offered to all detainees and prisoners."

"It will be administered on a voluntary basis and in accordance with the Department's priority distribution plan," Howard told the Post.