Ohio Wildlife Officials Unravels Mystery Behind Shock Photo of Man Carrying Dead Geese Through Street

Wildlife officials in Ohio have clarified that a viral photo showing a man walking with two geese was actually taken after the birds had been struck by a car. The photo has been circulated online, sparking unfounded rumors that migrants in the state were eating wild animals and pets. However, there is a completely different story behind this photo.

However, the Ohio Division of Wildlife told TMZ that the man in the photo was simply picking the geese after they were hit by a car in Columbus. Authorities also told the outlet that there is no proof indicating the man is an immigrant, Haitian, or planned to eat the geese.

A Different Reason Altogether

Donald Trump and other conservatives have been alleging that migrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been eating local wildlife and pets. The photo was first shared on a Columbus Reddit page in July, and a few weeks later, a Springfield resident called 911 after seeing Haitian migrants capturing geese in a park.

Earlier this week, the former president went on to reference the incident at a rally in Arizona to support his claims. He told the audience, "911 recordings reveal residents are reporting migrants leaving with the town's geese."

"They're taking the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake. And even walking off with their pets."

The man who took the photograph of the man holding the animals told NBC4: "I was just driving down the street, saw a guy walking down the street with a goose.

"Thought it was kind of crazy, you know, not something you see every day. I was gonna talk to him. He did not speak English as much as I can tell. He was not Haitian, I've heard Haitian people before."

The unnamed photographer explained that he took the photo to capture something unusual he witnessed and was surprised when it was later misused to spread false information.

He added: "I don't remember anybody commenting anything about race, or immigration status or anything else at the time that I posted the picture.

"I hate that picture that I took is being used as a weapon. I kind of hate that I even took the picture."

Adding Fuel to Fire

The rumors about pets being eaten in Springfield were initially started by Erika Lee, 35, a local resident. Lee warned the community on Facebook, saying that her neighbor told her that a friend of her daughter had lost her cat, only to find it hanging outside the home of a Haitian family.

Lee has since come forward to acknowledge that she had no direct knowledge of the incident, nor did her neighbor.

She told NBC News: "It just exploded into something I didn't mean to happen," with Trump referencing it during his debate with Kamala Harris.

Her post sparked panic when she claimed that Haitian migrants were hanging cats " from a branch like you'd do a deer for butchering, and they were carving it up to eat."

"I've been told they are doing this to dogs, they have been doing it at Snyder Park with the ducks and geese," she added, claiming authorities told her so.

Conservatives quickly took notice of the post, with many also highlighting a video of an American woman who allegedly stomped on a cat's head before eating it. This shocking footage, which was incorrectly linked to the Haitian migrant community, spread widely online.

Although Ohio authorities have emphasized that there are no reports to investigate, the rumor gained enough traction that it was echoed by prominent figures in the Republican party.

JD Vance commented on the rumor on his X account, stating: " Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio.

"Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?"

The following day, Trump echoed similar remarks during the debate, which was broadcast to 67 million viewers across America. He said: "They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there."

Lee now admits she never expected her post to "spread beyond Springfield" and has since removed it, as she did not foresee it triggering a nationwide rumor.