Ohio Man Kills Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Child In Front of Victim's 4-Year-Old Daughter

An Ohio-based man was arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child in front of the victim's four-year-old child in Cincinnati. Antonio Wilcox, 31, fatally shot his girlfriend Michelle McDonald at an apartment in the city's West Price Hill neighborhood at around 6:40 p.m. on July 17.

Reports claim that after the shooting, McDonald's unborn child was delivered in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. But the child died hours later. McDonald, 31, was eight-months pregnant when Wilcox shot her.

"I just feel so much pain like it's never going to end," said McDonald's mother Michelle Sanchez, speaking to WXIX. "Within a span of 24 hours, you lose your child and your unborn grandchild," said victim's cousin, Adrian Blasingame.

McDonald's family has thanked cops for quick arrest of Wilcox. The family confirmed that McDonald was dating Wilcox at the time of shooting. The family termed the arrest of Wilcox as 'justice'. They said that they had got immediate justice and that the God was working in their favor.

Neighbors of McDonald told the cops that Wilcox had moved out of her apartment days before he shot her. Wilcox has been charged with two counts of murder and will be produced before the judge on July 21. The reason for the murder is not known yet.

Sentencing Awaited in Keona Foote Murder

In a similar incident that occurred in September 2020, Renard Carter had killed his pregnant girlfriend Keona Foote and her two-year-old toddler Miyona Miller at the Olympik Village Apartments in Rochester, Minnesota. Foote was six-months pregnant when Carter strangulated her with a cellular phone power adapter cable.

He is facing three counts of second-degree murder. On April 23, Carter had pleaded not guilty during a hearing. But on July 16, he pleaded guilty to the crimes but the date for sentencing has not been set yet.

Rochester police captain Casey Moilanen issued a statement in this regard: "The victims' family, the community and the Rochester Police Department will never forget the tragic murders of Miyona Miller, Keona Foote and her unborn child at the hands of Renard Carter. There is no amount of prison time that will erase the pain Carter has caused. We hope that today's plea is a step forward in the healing process."

The probe into Foote murder revealed that Carter had repeatedly threatened to kill her. The investigators found out that Carter had sent a message to one of his acquaintances that he was going to kill the mothers of each of his children, two days before he murdered Foote.

Reports claimed that Carter had directly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend if she did not allow him to see his children. In fact, he livestreamed his exit from a hotel in South Carolina holding a shotgun, on his way to kill his ex-girlfriend in September 2020. But shortly he was arrested by the police following a confrontation.