Ohio Man Hospitalized After Accidentally Getting Three Covid-19 Vaccine Shots

A 91-year-old Ohio man has been under medical care after his body went to shock in response to what seems like the COVID-19 vaccine overdose, according to news reports.

The elderly man, Victor Smith, got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 22. But he became fatigued from the shot. Smith also experienced a fall. Later, he was hospitalized and then transferred to a rehab facility in Hamilton, Jamestowne Rehabilitation.

Then on February 25, when the man was still at the rehabilitation facility, he was scheduled to receive his second dose at a county vaccination site. But due to an unexpected mix-up, Smith mistakenly received another dose on the same day.

Third Vaccine Shot

Smith's daughter Dawn Smith Theodore told WLWT: "They transported him to get his shot, and when he came back, I spoke to him, he was good."

On February 25 patients at the same rehabilitation clinic were also received their vaccinated. There was a mix-up between patients with similar names tat the facility. As a result, Smith received his third vaccine dose—which is not recommended by WHO or FDA or CDC—just four hours after he got his second and final shot.

"I guess a city firefighter came in [to the rehabilitation facility] and said they have a shot for Victor, and the nurse said 'Victor Smith?' and he said 'Yes' so they gave him the room number [where Smit was taken to]," said Theodore. She also said while talking to her father Smith told Theodore that he got "two vaccines".

But later, Smith's body went into shock and he developed low blood pressure after the third dose. "They pretty much told me he was not going to make it," Theodore said. However, according to WLWT, Smit's condition has improved and he is now recovering well.

the City of Hamilton and Community First Solutions, which operates the Jamestowne facility said in a statement:

"An incident occurred where a City of Hamilton resident inadvertently received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day ... Jamestowne staff recognized the patient's signs of distress and responded immediately."

According to the statement, along with Jamestowne, the county fire department, which administers COVID-19 vaccines for the facility, are now investigating the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the patient and his family as he continues his recovery," the statement added.