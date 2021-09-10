Ohio Air Force Base Under Lockdown After Reports of Active Shooter

Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was put on lockdown Thursday night following a report of an active shooter at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center of the base, 88th Air Base Wing said late Thursday.

Stacey Geiger, spokeswoman for the base, said a report of an active shooter came in at 9:25 p.m. Shortly before midnight, Geiger said emergency responders were doing a second sweep of the grounds, according to The Associated Press.

Officials Asked Everyone Present to Shelter and Remain Indoors

An alert sent to base staff said the WPAFB NASIC building 856 was the source of the situation. It advised personnel to go into lockdown and to take shelter. The lockdown was announced over loudspeakers at the base.

Wright State University advised students and faculty of the situation Thursday night to avoid the north part of campus near Ohio State Route 844 and Kauffman Avenue, according to Dayton 247 Now.

Active Shooter Situation

The 88th Airbase Wing tweeted at about 10 p.m. that security was searching a building. Emergency crews were also responding to the reports at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action," the airbase said in a follow-up tweet.

No confirmations have been made yet regarding the scope of the event, the identity of the shooter or whether there are any casualties, reported Reuters.

The 88th Air Base Wing is Located Just east of Dayton

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center, is the Department of Defense's "primary source for foreign air and space threats," the base's website states. The center reports directly to the deputy chief of staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects Operations.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located approximately 11 miles northeast of Dayton, Ohio. As the largest single-site employer in Ohio, it boasts an annual economic impact of $4.2 billion, with a workforce comprised of over 30,000, including military, civilians and contractors, according to The Enquirer.