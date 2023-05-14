Oh! Youngsim Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Oh! Youngsim episode 1 will air on Genie TV Monday at 10 pm KST. The premiere episode will introduce Super Junior member Donghae as Wang Kyung Tae, the CEO of a famous startup company named Kingvely. It will feature actress Song Ha Yoon as entertainment production director Oh Young Shim. People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on the online platform of Genie TV or ENA.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The mini-series is based on a classic Korean cartoon, Young Shim. It revolves around the reunion of two childhood friends after 20 years. The onscreen couple unexpectedly meets each other while working on a dating reality show. Young Shim is the producing director of the program, and Kyung Tae is a cast member in the show.

Here are the International Air Timings of this K-drama:

Australia - 10.30 pm

Japan - 10 pm

The Philippines - 9 pm

Malaysia - 9 pm

Indonesia - 8 pm

Thailand - 8 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3 pm

Britain - 2 pm

New Zealand - 1 am

The US - 6 am

Mexico - 9 am

Brazil - 10 am

Spoilers

The premiere episode of this romantic comedy-drama will feature the onscreen couple experiencing changes in their relationship. A recently released teaser shows Kyung Tae as a young boy who lacks confidence. Two decades later, he is a famous businessman with lots of spotlight from the public.

The video also introduces Young Shim as a courageous young girl who challenges her friend Kyung Tae. She is currently a producing director struggling to make her new program successful. The female lead must convince her childhood friend to join the new reality show to make it a success.

The first episode will feature the reunion between these two friends. The viewers can laugh a lot as the two friends try to get to know each other after 20 years. Oh! Youngsim is a fun-filled romantic comedy-drama. It will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride with some thrilling scenes.

K-drama will introduce Lee Min Jae as Lee Chae Dong, a fellow producing director with a secret crush on the title character. The other cast members are Jung Woo Yeon as Young Shim's childhood friend and beauty YouTuber Gu Wol Sook, Song Young Jae as Young Shim's father, Oh Dae Gwang, Wang Ji Hye as her older sister Oh Jin Shim, Tony Ahn as her brother-in-law Lee Woo Sang, Jo Yoo Ha as her niece Lee Ji Yu, Ga Young as her younger sister Oh Soon Shim, Lee Do Yeop as broadcasting director Heo Gil Dong, and Moon Jeong Ki as junior production director Jang Hwan.