The joy of receiving the latest software update is next to upgrading smartphones. While Google annually releases big OS updates, many OEMs delay rollout to their respective phones due to various reasons, including customisations to individual ROMs and device eligibility. If you're using one of Asus smartphones, there's a good chance you'll receive Google's latest Android Pie update this year.

According to Asus, several ZenFone smartphones will be updated to Android 9.0 Pie this year and the company published the complete list of eligible phones on its official forum, Zen Talk. Asus Zenfone owners can check if their smartphone will be updated to Android Pie in the coming months below:

List of Asus phones getting Android Pie in 2019:

ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL)

ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL)

ZenFone 4 Max (ZC520KL)

ZenFone Live (ZB553KL)

ZenFone4 Max (ZB520KL)

ZenFone Max Plus (M1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB570TL)

ZenFone 5Q (ZC600KL)

ZenFone Live (L1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZA550KZ / ZA551KL)

ZenFone Max Pro (ZB602KL)

ZenFone Max Pro (ZB601KL)

ZenFone Max (M1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB555KL / ZB556KL)

ZenFone 5 (ZE620KL)

ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

ASUS ROG Phone (ZS600KL)

ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB631KL/ ZB630KL)

ZenFone Max (M2) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB633KL / ZB632KL)

Even though the list is useful in keeping a track of phones that will receive Google's latest OS, some devices have already been updated to Pie. For instance, the Zenfone 5Z received Android Pie update last month. The company's Zenfone Max Pro M2 also received Android Pie beta earlier this month and a stable update is expected to arrive next month.

It is interesting to see a mix of mid-range and high-end smartphones in Asus' list of phones getting Android Pie. From Zenfone 4 Max to Zenfone Max Pro and Zenfone 5 to Asus ROG Phone, Asus covers a wide range of popular phones for its next big software rollout. Stay tuned for updates.