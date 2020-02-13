Odion Ighalo, the Nigerian football who joined Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua has been told to stay away from the training ground of the Manchester-based club due to tensions over the coronavirus outbreak, as reported by the British media.

The new coronavirus which has been named Covid-19 has infected more than 60,000 people in China and death toll rising over 1,300 till now. The 30-year-old Nigerian striker has been continuing his training at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester after arriving from the Chinese club two weeks ago.

Ighalo asked not to come to the training ground

The mandated 14-day incubation period will come to an end this weekend and Ighalo is expected to join first-team training ahead of United's Premier League match against Chelsea on Monday.

The former Watford striker missed United's mid-season training camp in Spain but has been building his match fitness with performance coach Wayne Richardson, The Times reported. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed this week that Ighalo would be in the squad to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.