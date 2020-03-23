The coronavirus cases in the United States have seen a massive surge in numbers and as this disaster continues to spread its tentacles a secret set of documents have now revealed that the US military has laid out a clear plan of succession in case if the "executive branch or even Congress and the Supreme Court" members get wiped out in the COVID 19 apocalypse.

According to an investigation by Newsweek, the documents, which were above top-secret -codenamed Octagon, Freejack, and Zodiac, reveal that the US military is on the standby from the last one month ready to step in, in case, if there is a void in the leadership.

The secret military plans codenamed Octagon, Freejack, and Zodiac - "are the underground laws to ensure government continuity" during the doomsday event, in this case, coronavirus (COVID 19) that leads to a wipe of the top leadership.

The Newsweek investigation revealed that as per the protocols necessitated in Octagon, Freejack, and Zodiac give US military extraordinary powers in the event of a "devolution" wherein normal Constitutional provisions would be circumvented to place a four-star military commander in control of America.

It is believed "combatant commander" in control of American in case of total collapse following COVID 19 spread would be General Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy. In theory, he will be in charge of the US, if Washington ever collapsed. And he will remain as the commander, till a new civilian leader could be installed.

Who is General Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy?

Fifty-five-year-old four-star general General Terrence J O'Shaughnessy is the Commander of NORTHCOM - a military authority reinvigorated in the aftermath of September 11, 2001, with the aim of 'defending America's homeland.'

General O'Shaughnessy graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1986 and the Canadian-born command pilot was previously the Deputy Commander for the United Nations Command in Korea.