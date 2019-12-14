The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said that nearly 900,000 people in Libya would require humanitarian assistance in 2020. The office said that an estimate of 897,000 people were in need of humanitarian assistance and that it reflected the most vulnerable people that have been identified as having the most severe needs.

The OCHA has identified the people who require assistance in Libya. It constitutes of internally displaced persons, returnees, non-displaced conflict-affected people, refugees and migrants. Their necessities have not been met because of the countries ongoing turmoil. The UN-backed government has been putting efforts into stopping Khalifa Haftar's effort on the military campaign.

The Libyan Situation

The basic needs such as drinking water, medical attention and housing have not been provided to the displaced citizens of Libya. There are estimates saying that around 655,000 refugees and migrants are in Libya, of which 48,000 are registered refugees and asylum seekers. But, there are various factors which are crucial to be addressed in Libya such as human rights, exploitation, abuse and protection risks.

After Muammar Gaddafi fell in 2011 there has been severe unrest in the country. A series of tweets by the UNHCR special envoy raised a few questions with regard to the internal situation in Libya. The intention behind the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is till unclear as per reports published by Euronews in October. This has extended the doubts of whether the organisation is with the state or the refugees.

A vicious cycle for Libya

The OCHA estimate says that 115 million US dollars would be required to salvage the issue and help the local authorities in managing the present status of the country. The promises haven't been met as the US intervention in Libya has reached 9 years. The country has fallen into a vicious cycle of violence after the NATO-led intervention.