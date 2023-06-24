OceanGate Listed Job Posting for 'Submersible Pilot' While International Rescue Mission Was Underway to Locate Doomed Titanic Submarine

OceanGate Expeditions listed a job posting for a submersible pilot on its website while a multi-million-dollar international rescue mission was underway to locate the five passengers onboard the ill-fated Titan bound for the Titanic wreckage. This fanatic search drew to a devastating close on Thursday after debris from the vessel was found on the ocean floor.

On Friday, social media was abuzz after screenshots of the ad were widely circulated. The ad had been posted prior to the Coast Guard's announcement on Thursday, revealing that all five individuals aboard the Titan had tragically lost their lives after the sub suffered a "catastrophic implosion" on Sunday itself.

Playing With People's Lives

OceanGate posted the ad highlighting that it was looking for a "Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician" who would "help manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels," according to a New York Post report.

"We are looking for a committed and competent individual with combination of strong mechanical and interpersonal skills who can work on sensitive marine equipment, perform regular maintenance and operate complex systems to support dive operations," the ad stated.

The ad prompted a flurry of macabre jokes on social media, with one person joking, "I can't work under that kind of pressure."

"Can I apply with gaming experience and absolutely no will to live?" wrote another â€” making apparent allusion to rumors that OceanGate piloted the Titan submersible with a $50 gaming controller.

"Heard they have some openings in upper management as well," wrote another.

The company's website has since been removed but the advertisement can still be accessed through the WayBack Machine archive.

Reports indicate that the company's main offices in Washington State have been closed indefinitely.

The ad further detailed the requirements of the job, which include "willingness and ability to work offshore for weeks at a time as required" as well as "experience operating small boats and working on large commercial vessels."

"This is an excellent opportunity for a high-energy professional who is interested in a long-term position with a growing company."

"The successful candidate will be self-driven, flexible, positive, and willing to work in a small, close-knit team environment; must have the drive to follow through on tasks and be goal-oriented," the ad ends.

Moreover, the ad mentions "Competitive salary and benefits/medical package."

Social Media Shocked and Furious

The had has since infuriated social media users, who have slammed the company. "That's just macabre," one Twitter user remarked.

Another user tweeted: "They looking for a new CEO too?"

"They might as well go ahead and file bankruptcy RN," wrote another Twitter user.

"Hiring now?! They need to close for good," another Twitter user wrote.

Tragically, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was one of the five individuals who lost their lives in the Titan submersible.

The four other tourists who lost their lives in the incident include Paul-Henri (PH) Nargeolet, a former French Navy veteran; Hamish Harding, a British billionaire; Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani businessman; and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

According to search and rescue authorities, it is believed that the five passengers likely died on Sunday, prior to the detection of potential distress signals in the water by military planes equipped with sonar buoys.

US Coast Guard officials reported the discovery of five significant pieces of debris from the OceanGate submersible approximately 1,600 feet away from the wreckage of the Titanic which sank in 1912.

The cause and timing of the implosion that occurred during the descent of the submarine to the ocean floor, which is approximately 12,500 feet deep, remain unclear.

The Coast Guard added that they "don't have an answer for prospects of recovering the bodies," noting how difficult it would be to look for and remove wreckage from the ocean floor.

"The implosion would have generated a significant, broadband sound that the sonar buoys would have picked up," Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said at a press conference on Thursday.

The men, some of whom had paid $250,000 each to see the renowned shipwreck, likely died instantly.

In a devastating blow to their families, experts have determined that there is little hope of recovering any of the victims' remains.

"This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there. The debris is consistent of a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.. we'll continue to work and search the area down there - but I don't have an answer for prospects at this time," Paul Hankin, a deep sea expert involved in the search, said.

"We offer our most heartfelt condolences for the loved ones of the crew," Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said Thursday.

The search for the Titanic submarine began on Sunday when the crew of the Polar Prince, the ship from which the submersible was launched, reported it as missing.

OceanGate informed the Coast Guard that the Titan submarine had a limited oxygen supply of 96 hours when it submerged near the coast of Newfoundland, initiating a race against time to locate the vessel and its five occupants.

The passengers were sealed inside the submersible with 17 bolts securing the hatch from the outside. Initial speculation suggested that the submersible might be trapped within the Titanic wreckage, but still intact at a depth of 12,500 feet, with oxygen running out.

The US and Canadian Coast Guards worked together to conduct the fanatic search, and numerous other countries also sent hundreds of ships to the area to help in the search.

This was one of the main issues with the rescue efforts was the depth since no successful rescue has ever been made deeper than 1,750 feet below the surface.