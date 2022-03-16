Obama 'Faked' Being Covid-19 Positive to Push Pfizer's Fourth Dose of Vaccine? Theory on Social Media

Hours after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla pushed for the booster dose of Covid 19 vaccine, a conspiracy theory linking former US president Barack Obama with the same has surfaced on social media.

Bourla has given submission to the Food and Drug Administration for seeking authorization of the fourth dose of the Covid 19 vaccine.

Obama Had Appealed to Americans to Get Vaccinated

Obama tested positive for Covid 19 last week. Disclosing the same on social media, he had called upon the fellow Americans to get vaccinated.

"It is a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving Covid to others," Obama wrote in his Facebook post.

The appeal has further created a furore amongst the anti-vaccination lobby in USA, who have for long carried out protests against the Covid 19 vaccine, terming it to be a "sham".

In an interview with CBS, "Face The Nation", Bourla said, "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It's not that good against infections."

Social Media Reacts

A large number of Twitter users have even implied that Barack Obama had faked his Covid 19 positive status so as to support the vaccination lobby.

"It's weird how the Obama and Kamala's husband are the only people with Covid right now. And right after Pfizer said everyone needed the 4th booster," wrote a Twitter user.

Sharing his views, a Twitter user writes, "Obama got Covid. Who cares. Pfizer cares. Citing it as proof we need a 4th booster. Freaking globalists! Shut up. Not buying your poison. Who else is done with their propaganda?"

Another Twitter user states, "Going to see a rise in "you don't have your freedom because of unvaxxed" again. And may start to see, if vaxed you can go here, not baxed, nope not allowed. There's a reason Obama said he got covid and the Pfizer ceo said ppl need 4th booster."

"Obama has c0v1d so the CEO of Pfizer can recommend that you get a 4th booster of depop poison. Get it yet? Manufactured crises. Fear-inducing theater to grow their wealth. Awaken and see it for the fiction it is." Opined another user on Twitter.