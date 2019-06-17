The 71-year-old Former American football star and actor O.J. Simpson, who was convicted of murdering his wife and her friend, made his debut on Twitter on June 15 after living under the shadow of America's one of the most notorious murder cases for past 25 years.

In his first Twitter video, posted on Friday night, Simpson said "Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything."

Simpson's Twitter account, "@TheRealOJ32," refers to the jersey number he wore as a star running back at the University of Southern California and then with the National Football League's Buffalo Bills.

His lawyer Malcolm LaVergne confirmed to CNN that account was authentic, as was the video, that is filmed by Simpson on a smartphone in the yard of his Las Vegas residence.

Just after his first tweet thousands of people flooded his post with reactions, comments and memes.

"You really said 'coming soon' like it's a new Harry Potter movie. I can't," a Twitter user wrote.

Not only did Simpson quickly gather over 4 million followers, but his video also garnered more than 10000 likes.

While a Twitter user stated that "I hope that you are making some progress in identifying the real killers," another user replied, "He makes progress by looking into the mirror every morning."

Another individual wrote, "The Twitter account nobody asked for."

Someone else added: "Hey OJ. Big Fan. I'm in need of a pair of gloves. What's your favourite place to purchase them from?"

In his second tweet, Simpson said in a new video he wants to "set the record straight." Which record? He didn't say.

On Monday, Simpson again posted a video stating that "The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manager) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner."