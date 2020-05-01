Another funeral in a Jewish neighbourhood was dispersed by the police in New York on Thursday, April 30. Video footage and pictures have been circulating on the social media showing chaotic scenes from the heart of Borough Park, New York.

The videos circulating online showed people dispersing as the New York Police Department tried to stop the hearse. The police led the Orthodox Jews away from the area and several people were seen to be wearing masks. Two days ago another funeral for a rabbi had ended on a bad note after thousands gathered during the restrictions. The Hasidic rabbi from Williamsburg had passed away due to the coronavirus.

According to an orthodox news website, a car was reportedly going to pass through the intersection so the family members of the deceased in the area could recite prayers. The Borough Park episode happened after the NYPD came to know about the car.

A spokeswoman of the NYPD said a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after disorderly behaviour.

Videos show increased police presence

The videos circulating online showed increased police presence in the streets. Around 75 tickets were issued to people who were at the intersection. They were given the tickets for violating social distancing guidelines.

It was also reported that the Satmar Hasidic synagogues were visited by the Police on Thursday. Reports said that no summons was issued on one study house where the protocols were being followed.

The NYPD spokeswoman said that 10 summonses have been issued to two synagogues in South Williamsburg, eight for chaining doors from the inside and three in regard to social distancing.

Several videos circulating on the internet showed the tickets being issued to people. On Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said there will be strict actions against the people who are not following the coronavirus restrictions.

The funeral took place in Borough Park which has at least 2,300 reported cases of the coronavirus.