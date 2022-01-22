NYPD Cops Shot During Encounter in Harlem Apartment; Suspect and an Officer Killed

Two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem on Friday, January 21 evening. The cops, one of whom was a rookie, were responding to a domestic violence call when the gunfire erupted. According to multiple sources, one of the officers died while the other is in critical condition.

According to the New York Post, the officers, whose identity is not clear at the moment, responded to a domestic violence dispute between a mother and son at 6:30 pm inside an apartment at 119 West 135th Street on Friday evening.

According to sources, one of the officers suffered a gunshot wound to his face. The suspect was also killed in the gunfire. The identity of the suspect is not clear at the moment. The fatalities, however, were not confirmed by the NYPD or the City Hall as of yet.

NYC Mayor Adams Visits Injured Officers

The cops requesting transport for the injured officers could be heard in the audio recordings of police radio calls from the scene. NYC mayor Eric Adams was headed to the hospital where the injured officers were admitted, his press secretary informed. NYPD requested local residents to avoid the area in the aftermath of the incident in a tweet, which was blocked off by 7:30 pm.

The family members of the wounded officers also arrived at the hospital around 7:40 pm along with the NYPD Ceremonial Unit. The members of the Ceremonial Unit were seen in full dress uniforms.

Four NYPD Officers Were Shot in the Line of Duty this Week

The injured cops are the fourth and the fifth NYPD officers to be shot in the line of duty in 2022 so far. One of the officers joined the force in November 2020, while the other served since 2018. More details about the incident and the circumstances that led to the gunfire are not known at the moment.

This week saw two other NYPD cops being shot in the line of duty in separate incidents. An NYPD detective was shot and suffered 'career-ending injuries' during a drug bust on Staten Island on Thursday. Another officer was shot in the leg while dealing with a teenage suspect in Bronx on Tuesday.