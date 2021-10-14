NYPD Cop Shoots Ex-Girlfriend and Kills Her New Lover After Lying in Wait at Their Home

An off-duty female NYPD officer allegedly shot her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new lover after catching the pair together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday night.

Officer Yvonne Wu, 31, who's assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, shot the two women inside a home belonging to her ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn, at 7901 19th Avenue, in Bensonhurst. Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, of the Brooklyn South patrol district informed that the incident happened at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Shooting and Chaos

The off-duty cop was waiting for her 23-year-old ex in her Bensonhurst home when she came home with the other woman, reported the New York Daily News. She was reportedly sitting on her ex-girlfriend's bed waiting for them to return. As soon as both the women returned, Wu opened fire on the pair.

When one of the victims called 911, the operator could hear someone in the background saying, "That's what you get," sources told the Daily News.

The caller to 911 identified herself as Jenny Li, the officer's ex-girlfriend.

Wu's ex-girlfriend's new 24-year-old lover splayed out on the living room floor with at least one gunshot to her chest, Kemper said, according to the New York Post. She was found lying in the bedroom, having been shot in the chest 'possibly more than once'.

Wu's 23-year-old girlfriend was found lying on a bedroom floor with a bullet wound to her torso.

Both women were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where the 24-year-old died and the younger woman is expected to recover, police said.

The Horrific Incident is Being Treated as a Homicide Case

One of the dead woman's friends told the Daily News that Li and Wu lived together in Bay Ridge until about a month ago, when they broke up.

"She was possessive. Jenny Li just couldn't take it anymore," the friend said. "This cop is a psychopath. She was stalking her ex for a month."

The off-duty officer was in custody, Kemper said, and the case is being treated as a homicide, reported the Daily Mail.

He said it was not known whether she used her service weapon, but there was "a very good chance it is."

"The motive is believed to be domestic in nature," said Kemper.

Kemper said that the officer had no known disciplinary problems.

He said she last worked on Tuesday night, and was expected at work again on Wednesday evening.