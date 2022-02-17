NYC Stabbing Victim Christina Lee's Memorial Vandalized; 'Stop Asian Hate' Signs Desecrated

A makeshift memorial for a 35-year-old Asian woman, who was brutally stabbed to death inside her Chinatown apartment was vandalized, The Post learned Wednesday. The memorial was set up on the sidewalk right in front of the Chrystie St. building where she was stabbed over 40 times in a 'sexually motivated' crime by a homeless career criminal on Sunday morning.

The memorial had flowers, candles, and signs condemning anti-Asian hate, some of which were found desecrated Wednesday morning, Lee's former landlord told the outlet. Brian Chin noted that the candles lit by the community for Lee during the vigil were found smashed Wednesday morning. "The 'Stop Asian Hate' sign was torn. One sign was ripped up. I threw it away," Chin noted.

Citing how he had to clean up the shattered glasses, Chin further said that he tried his best to put the sign back together. "They try to desecrate her [Lee] as much as they could and we as a community are beyond fed up, we are beyond angry and we are tired of being attacked," he added.

A possible hate crime angle

Christina Lee was brutally stabbed to death by a 25-year-old homeless man Assamad Nash with a long rap sheet. He was said to have stalked Lee in her Chrystie St. building up to her apartment on the sixth floor on Sunday morning around 4:30 am.

Lee was found naked from the waist up, soaked in blood with over 40 stab wounds in the bathtub by the officers. Prosecutors noted during Nash's arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday that the attack on Lee was 'sexually motivated.' However, they are looking for a possible hate crime angle as well.

'Horrific event'

The director of Chinatown Business Improvement District, Wellington Chen noted that the vandalism of Lee's memorial is the 'last need thing we need on top of this horrific event.' "It means a lot to us Asian people and it should mean a lot to all New Yorkers, too," Chen said.

Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran noted that Nash was charged with murder, burglary, and sexually-motivated burglary in connection with the Asian woman's death. He is being held without bail and could face life imprisonment without parole.