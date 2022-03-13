NYC Man Stabs Two Female Employees at Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) After Being Denied Entry

A visitor who was denied entry to the Museum of Modern Art attacked two female employees out of rage. The man was denied entry because his membership was revoked. He leaped on two women who worked at the midtown institution over the desk and stabbed them, according to the police.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon around 4 pm and caused chaos as people scrambled and ran towards exits. Quoting sources, the New York Post reported that both the women were taken to Bellevue Hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect, who is said to be in his 60s, was initially believed to be hiding in the museum. The building was evacuated. However, a police search of the building came empty. John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism noted that the suspect was later seen exiting the building on video.

Disorderly Conduct

The man, who was a regular at the museum, is believed to have shown his card and tried to enter the building, but was denied entry since his membership had been revoked.

The man's membership was revoked because of disorderly conduct stemming from two separate incidents. The details of those incidents are not known at the moment. "A letter revoking his membership went out yesterday, and he showed up today with the intention of attending the film that was being played," Miller said.

The Man Became Upset About Not Being Allowed Entrance

Miller noted that the suspect 'became upset about not being allowed entrance and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times.'

Mayor Adams tweeted later that he was informed of the incident, and noted the two women are expected to survive. "We're grateful for the quick work of our first responders," he said. The museum was not available for a comment on the matter.