Nvidia has announced a new software platform designed to enable laptops to perform way better than Apple's MacBook Pro.

MacRumors reported that Nvidia has revealed a line of laptops specially made for creatives who need more editing power than what the current 15-inch MacBook Pro offers. These laptops are powered by the Nvidia Studio, a software platform that combines RTX GPUs with Studio SDKs and Drivers.

In a press release, Nvidia said the Studio lineup provides millions of creatives with portable laptops capable of surpassing their demands for processing power. These laptops boast of real-time ray tracing, AI processing, high-resolution video editing, and studio-grade software creatives can use on the go.

These laptops will feature the new Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 and 3000 GPUs, as well as GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs, allowing them to perform way faster and better than other laptops, including Apple's top-performing MacBook Pro.

Comparison

To prove that the Studio can provide more power than the MacBook Pro, Nvidia put a RTX Studio laptop (16GB RAM, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q) and a 15-inch MacBook Pro (32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU) to the test running Maya+Arnold and REDCINE-X PRO.

Nvidia found that the Studio laptop in testing "was 7x faster" compared to the MacBook Pro. This simply shows that creatives looking for portable but powerful laptops now have an option with the Studio laptops.

"The new RTX Studio laptops are the perfect tool for creatives who need desktop-class performance while on the go," Jason Paul, general manager of GeForce software and technology at NVIDIA, said.

Portable power

Nvidia said 17 laptops will be part of the Studio lineup. All of these come from top manufacturers including Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI and Razer. Many of these laptops feature 4K displays and make use of Nvidia's proprietary Max-Q technology that provides great performance and battery life.

Studio laptops will be sold at a starting price of $1,599, and will vary based on manufacturer designs, features, and region. These will be available starting in June.

