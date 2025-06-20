Nvidia and Foxconn Plan to Deploy Humanoid Robots in New Houston AI Server Factory

Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW) and U.S. artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O) are in discussions to deploy humanoid robots at a new Foxconn facility in Houston, which will manufacture Nvidia's AI servers, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

This would mark the first time Nvidia products will be produced with the help of humanoid robots, and also Foxconn's first AI server factory to integrate them on a production line, the sources said.

A deployment, which is expected to be finalized in the coming months, would signal a breakthrough in adopting human-like robots, potentially reshaping modern manufacturing practices.

Foxconn, collaborating with Nvidia, is developing its own humanoid robots. It has also conducted trials using robots made by China's UBTech (9880.HK), though it remains unclear which model will be used in Houston, how many units will be involved, or what their exact appearance will be.

According to the sources, the goal is to introduce humanoid robots by the first quarter of next year, coinciding with the start of Nvidia's GB300 AI server production at the new Houston site.

Although their precise tasks haven't been disclosed, a Foxconn presentation from May revealed that the robots are being trained to perform functions like picking and placing objects, inserting cables, and carrying out various assembly tasks.

One source noted that the Houston factory is particularly suitable for humanoid robot deployment, as it is newly built and offers more space compared to other AI server manufacturing locations.

Both Nvidia and Foxconn declined to comment on the matter. The sources requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Leo Guo, general manager of the robotics business unit at Foxconn Industrial Internet (601138.SS), a subsidiary handling the group's AI server operations, said at an industry event in Taipei last month that Foxconn plans to unveil two humanoid robot prototypes in November at its annual technology show.

One version will walk on legs, while the other will utilize a wheeled autonomous mobile robot (AMR) base—an option expected to be more cost-effective, he said, without offering additional specifications.

In April, Nvidia announced plans to build AI supercomputer manufacturing hubs in Texas, partnering with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron (3231.TW) in Dallas. Both are expected to ramp up production over the next 12 to 15 months.

For Nvidia, this marks a deeper commitment to humanoid robotics, a field where it already provides platforms to robot developers. CEO Jensen Huang predicted in March that humanoid robots will be widely used in factories within five years.

Automakers like Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE), BMW (BMWG.DE), and Tesla (TSLA.O) have also tested humanoids. China too is investing heavily, seeing robots as key to future factory labor.

