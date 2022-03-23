Nutrabox- The go-to health supplement of India

Nutrabox is the best online store to buy health supplements. It is a research-based Indian sports and nutrition brand that caters especially to the Indian body type. The brand's vision is to provide health supplements in accordance with the highest international standards at an affordable price to the country.

It is no secret that health supplements help fill the nutritional gaps in your diet, helping you achieve your fitness goals quicker. The problem here is-most health supplements aren't made for the Indian body type. They are a result of trials and tests in western countries and cater to their body type.

This is where Nutrabox comes in. All their products are the results of two decades of research and tests, especially for the Indian body type. The brand's vision is to provide affordable health supplements that are as effective as their international counterparts.

All the products are tested for safety and maintain the highest standards in quality. Nutrabox whey protein powder is ranked number 1 by Labdoor USA and certified by Informed Choice UK. The brand has a variety of supplements other than whey protein that cater to all your fitness goals, be it muscle gain, weight gain, fat loss, or daily wellness. They also have plant-based supplements for vegans. The 100% vegan products make sure you don't lack any nutrition in your vegan diet.

Their products like daily multivitamin tablets, calcium, and men's testosterone booster are not only needed for sports and nutrition enthusiasts but for everyone looking to shift to a healthier lifestyle.

Nutrabox maintains the lack of distribution channels to deliver every product right from its headquarters to the customer. This ensures there is no compromise on quality and no tampering of the product happens during its transit. The quality and affordability of the products are the reason why Nutrabox is the fastest-growing nutrition and sports supplement brand in the country.

The brand is the brainchild of Nihar Desai, who started this journey after a personal experience of being obese. During his transformation, he realized the lack of Indian health supplements in the market and the low affordability of foreign products. This led him to collaborate with other fitness enthusiasts to build Nutrabox.

At the moment, Nutrabox is 100% owned by Nihar Desai, and the brand is witnessing a 500% year-on-year growth.

The brand has collaborated with famous celebrities and influencers like Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Aditya Seal, Karishma Tanna, and Karan Tacker to expand its customer base. Nutrabox is on track to achieve its vision of being the go-to health supplements store for the country.