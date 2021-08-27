Nuspay's XHYRE- A New Adversary in the Real Estate Asset Exchange Platform

Nuspay's XHYRE is a technology on the precipice of being the go-to platform of the real estate sector for creating, managing, and trading fractional or whole equity stakes. Its prudential ecosystem allows for real estate investments. Real estate assets are digitally converted into a new kind of asset block that is officially and legally represented on the XHYRE to create a worldwide real estate trade & exchange market that is more efficient than the current asset & stock market.

The Untapped Greatness of the Marketplace

In 2021, the professionally managed global real estate investment market is expected to grow from $11.4 trillion in 2020 to $14.5 trillion, according to research by MSCI. However, despite its size, the real estate investment industry is dominated by a very small number of businesses and organizations that are able to make large, illiquid investments with little risk. Transactional friction and opaqueness are also major hindrances. It takes a lot of money up front to invest in real estate. Investors are often forced to choose pricey alternative funding alternatives. A lack of market data and limited information available, on the other hand, are the main impediments to real estate asset valuation. It's also worth noting that there's no reliable and transparent database. There are a lot of tiresome and time-consuming documentation requirements in the traditional Real Estate market. As a result, many real estate firms wind up losing money and potential clients, as well as being diverted from the main aim. Asset digitization (also known as digital securitization of real estate properties) and improved transaction processing will be major drivers of this advancement, making it easier to buy and sell properties and/or shares of properties, process revenue generation, as well as record and error, check property deals.

Unprecedented Supremacy of XHYRE

It's time to retire the traditional Real Estate markets. People that are involved in this industry are in a state of anguish because of their lack of openness. However, in this day and age, it is quite easy to be duped by con artists. As a solution to these issues, XHYRE can be transparent without compromising security with Hyperledger Fabric, a state-of-the-art Hyperledger Environment.

XHYRE is built on decentralized technology hence recorded any type of data is tamper-proof. In a conventional medium, even after dealing with the hassles of the paperwork, there is still the issue of these being in unsafe areas where the asset title could be duplicated or tampered. XHYRE can assure the security of these papers along with the tamperproof title & history of the asset through Decentralized technology.

XHYRE also incorporates an independent platform for the sale of properties that can be partially owned, independently owned or it can also be owned by corporations or cooperatives, where a group of investors could own the whole property or in a fractional manner. Prestigious & Landmark assets could be utilized as gift items like a piece of gold, diamond, and other valuable securities through the XHYRE Platform. It represents the exact area and location resembling a tiny piece of the property which represents the security block hence works as the new sets of assets blocks.

XHYRE assists to create an ecosystem that incorporates all the major stakeholders like the asset owners, asset buyers, government agencies, auditors, banks & financial institutions. No price premiums are required from the registered users to purchase or sell an asset on XHYRE. The transaction records are replicated across nodes, there are many verifiable sources of truth, which is what Hyperledger Fabric aims to achieve. An important feature is that transactions may be authenticated and tracked in real-time without relying on any central authority, whether it's from a single business, bank, or clearinghouse.

A futuristic Panorama

The future of real estate is one where investments become much more liquid, more accessible & transparent as these revolutionary changes will be driven largely by decentralized & innovative technologies which facilitate immutable transaction records, asset digitization, and title registration with transparent history. As a result, benefits will open up markets for new investors to bloom up the real estate revolution. A greater number of parties will emerge to manage ownership, liquidity, and risk much more effectively. Just like the Internet opened up a new way to transact and communicate, XHYRE promises to transform real estate property funding, development, ownership transfer mechanism, and investment management much more effectively & efficiently.