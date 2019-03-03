The National University of Singapore (NUS) urged people to discover their adult learning program under NUS School of Continuing and Lifelong Education & NUS Institute of Systems Science.

NUS posted the news on social media platform stating that the institution "believe in maximising your potential. Our adult learning program from our School of Continuing and Lifelong Education (NUS SCALE) and NUS Institute of Systems Science (NUS-ISS) equip professionals with key knowledge and key skills to meet the evolving dynamics of today's workplace."

As per the provided details, NUS SCALE will provide an opportunity to receive part-time degrees and specialist certificate. Even adult students can also pursue modular and short courses that will help them to understand the latest developments in the sectors, where they are already working or in those areas, which the students would like to explore.

The NUS-ISS will help the students to unleash the digital talent in terms of artificial intelligence to cybersecurity, as the institution has programs in critical industry discipline.

For more details, you can visit http://scale.nus.edu.sg/ or iss.nus.edu.sg.

However, NUS Lifelong Learners Continuing Education & Training (CET) program includes more than 500 courses. To check the course catalogue click here.

There will be two intakes in an academic year. Students can take admission for Semester 1 or Semester 2. Each of the semesters is 17 or 18 weeks long including the examination period.

Singaporeans and Singapore Permanent Residents pursuing NUS courses, which are skill-based and industry-relevant, will be eligible to receive course fee subsidies of up to 70 percent. For Singaporeans aged above 40 years old and above, the subsidy may be up to 90 percent.