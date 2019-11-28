After weeks of speculation, it seems like the much-anticipated match between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is being planned as a pay-per-view UFC fight on the 18th of April 2020. The fight will take place in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite negotiations still underway, Dana White, president of the UFC, confirmed that the fight is, in fact, being planned for April next year. It is, however, important to note that nothing is official until both fighters have signed match agreements and consented to relevant terms. In recent weeks, the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson had been speculated to take place on at least four different dates, but it looks like both parties and the UFC will eventually settle for an April showdown.

Previous Fight Between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson Was Cancelled

This is not the first time the pair have been pitted against each other. Both Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were slated to fight each other at UFC 209, back in 2017. However, bungled-up weight cuts and numerous injuries to both players result in the match being called off. Since then, UFC fans have been calling for the fight to be rescheduled again to settle once and for all, the longtime debate about who would get the better of the other.

Nurmagomedov Will Look To Remain Undefeated

Khabib Nurmagomedov who maintains a 28 - 0 fight record, will look to go one up and secure the third successful defense of his lightweight title. Nurmagomedov's previous two successful title defenses came against the Irishman, Conor McGregor, and American Dustin Poirier, in which he submitted both of them. Meanwhile, the American, Tony Ferguson whose record is 26 -3, will look to continue his 12 win streak in the lightweight division of the UFC.

Ferguson's previous two fights were against fellow Americans, Anthony Pettis, and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, both of which he won convincingly with TKO victories. Ferguson will be keen on continuing his No. 1 contender status in the UFC's lightweight division.