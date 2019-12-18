In a few minutes from now, Mega Millions will hold the draw and announce the results in a couple of hours as to where and who'd won the jackpot for Tuesday's national lottery. But the fact that one in about 303 million would be luckiest one to get today's jackpot amount of $372 million or nobody may get it.

Undaunted, Christopher Loure (Name changed) went ahead and bought two tickets and found those numbers closely resembling the numerology forecast for him -- 06-15-24-33-42 with an MB of 19 and three multiplier as the choice. In addition, he also bought another with 11-26-39-41-54 with an MB of 8 and of course, 3 multiplier. In a few minutes, his luck will be known to him. Obviously, he is not nearer to any of the winning numbers -- 22-30-53-55-56 and MB16, with 2x multiplier.

The biggest ever jackpot amount of $1.5 billion was held on Tuesday, October 24, and a single winning ticket from South Carolina turned around the fortune of a winner in Simpsonville. It is the biggest ever jackpot of Mega Millions in its history of about 24 years since August 31, 1996.

Changed fortunes

Mega Millions has overturned the fortunes of many American citizens. Though only 6 states participated in the beginning, as the years passed by, more and more states and jurisdictions were included and the prizes have been modified as well to attract more buyers across the United States.

However, the SC lottery education website in a message to the jackpot $1.5 billion winner said: "Our message to the $1.5 BILLION #Mega Millions jackpot winner: Sign the back of the ticket, place the ticket in a safe location, speak with a trusted advisor and CALL THE LOTTERY at 1-866-736-9819. Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment!" Whether the winner did or not, it's a momentum for everyone to be excited.

45% amount go away in Tax

Many winners choose to be anonymous but after a certain period of time, their names go into the public records. However, on the flip side of it, individuals winning prizes greater than $600 should notify the Internal Revenue Service. An in-depth study of tax revealed that nearly 45% of the cash amount one receives will end up in payment of tax to the IRS.

Winners may choose to claim the entire sum in one go or have an initial payment made to themselves and make arrangements for the rest to be received as annuities each year for a period of time. Each of these additional payments is 5% greater than the previous one. This is in order to protect and sustain the just acquired lifestyle of the winner. The percentage of the annuities however varies based on the amount won.