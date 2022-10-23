Nuke Kremlin, Zelensky Demands To West; Says Attack Russia If Putin Launches Nuclear Attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the West to nuke Kremlin if Russia attempts to launch a nuclear strike on Kyiv. He stated that the Western powers should launch a strike on the decision-making center in the Russian Federation if Moscow nukes Bankova, a street in the Ukrainian capital where a large number of government buildings are located.

"Regarding the use of nuclear weapons other than a nuclear plant, I will give an example. Now we sit and hear constant calls that Russia should strike at the decision-making center in Ukraine," said Zelensky.

West Should Launch Nuke Attack On Kremlin

He asked, "How should the world respond? Underlining that it doesn't matter if Ukraine is a NATO country or not, Zelensky stated that this is happening in Europe. "No one is allowed to blackmail like a terrorist."

Russia Doesn't Understand Anything Except Force

He also underlined that Kyiv has a neighbor that doesn't understand anything except force.

"If the message is that there will be a strike at the decision-making center, the world's response should be as follows: 'Look, if you strike Bankova St, there will be a strike at the place where you are, you, who gives the task of killing people," said Zelensky, according to Ukrainian Pravda.

"If you do that, then in a second, regardless of the result of your strike, there will be a strike at the decision-making center in your state."

It came as speculations are rife that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine as its forces have been forced to move back and some of the areas near Kherson were recaptured by Ukrainian troops.

Experts have pointed out that due to a large number of deaths of Russian soldiers and massive losses in Ukraine, the possibility of the use of a nuclear weapon by Putin can't be ruled out.

"I'm not bluffing on nukes. That's why I asked the ministry of defense to agree to partial mobilization," he said during a TV address to the nation in late September that was delayed for hours.