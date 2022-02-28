NU'EST Members Aron, JR, and Ren Leave Pledis Entertainment; Boyband to Disband in March

NU'EST members Aron, JR, and Ren have decided to leave Pledis Entertainment in March to focus on individual activities. The agency released an official statement informing fans about the singers' decision. According to the statement, the exclusive artist contract with all the members will end on March 14.

So, the boyband members and the record label discussed about the best possible ways for everybody. After a careful consideration, group members Aron, JR, and Ren decided to leave the agency and start afresh. But NU'EST members Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts with the agency. They will focus on their activities.

NU'EST is a valuable group that holds a special place in our company as the first boy group of Pledis Entertainment. The group has been loved by many with their stylish music, performances, and how they write their dramatic narrative with their fearless attitude since their debut, the agency stated.

The boy group will end their group activities with an album release in March. Members Ren, JR, Aron, Baekho, and Minhyun will then focus on individual activities.

Here is the Complete Statement by Pledis Entertainment:

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have shown boundless and unwavering support for NU'EST over the past ten years. The exclusive artist contract with NU'EST will be concluded as of March 14. Our company and the members of NU'EST went through careful consideration and discussions on the future of the individual members and on what would be the best path for everyone and how they can present their best selves. JR, Aron, and Ren have decided to start afresh after leaving our company. Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts. We respect and support the decisions of every member, as they are the result of careful and extensive consideration and discussions. NU'EST is a valuable group that holds a special place in our company as the first boy group of Pledis Entertainment. The group has been loved by many with their stylish music, performances, and the way in which they write their dramatic narrative with their fearless attitude since their debut. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren who have always put their best foot forward over the past ten years. NU'EST will cap off their official activities as NU'EST of Pledis Entertainment with their album that will be released in March. Pledis Entertainment wishes the best for the members' new leap forward and growth and will continue to cheer for their bright future ahead of them. We would like to express once again our gratitude to L.O.Î›.E who have always stayed by NU'EST side. We ask you to give your unchanging love and support to the members as they embark upon the next chapter of their careers. Thank you.

NU'EST debuted as a boy group in March 2012 with the release of their single, Face.