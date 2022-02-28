NU'EST Members Aron, JR, and Ren Leave Pledis Entertainment; Boyband to Disband in March

NU'EST members Aron, JR, and Ren have decided to leave Pledis Entertainment in March to focus on individual activities. The agency released an official statement informing fans about the singers' decision. According to the statement, the exclusive artist contract with all the members will end on March 14.
So, the boyband members and the record label discussed about the best possible ways for everybody. After a careful consideration, group members Aron, JR, and Ren decided to leave the agency and start afresh. But NU'EST members Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts with the agency. They will focus on their activities.
NU'EST is a valuable group that holds a special place in our company as the first boy group of Pledis Entertainment. The group has been loved by many with their stylish music, performances, and how they write their dramatic narrative with their fearless attitude since their debut, the agency stated.
The boy group will end their group activities with an album release in March. Members Ren, JR, Aron, Baekho, and Minhyun will then focus on individual activities.
Here is the Complete Statement by Pledis Entertainment:
NU'EST debuted as a boy group in March 2012 with the release of their single, Face.