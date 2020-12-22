Sexually explicit pictures of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the mistress of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, have been leaked in what is now being called as revenge porn. The nude pictures were sent to the critics of the royal family, including British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall.

Sineenat, also known as Koi, was accused of trying to undermine the authority of the king's wife Queen Suthida. The photos were delivered via mail and carried a fake return address. The letter accompanying the pictures claimed that the nudes were found by 'pro-democracy Thai hackers.'

Sineenat Was Reinstated as King's Mistress In August

It may be recalled that Sineenat was given the title of "chao khun phra," meaning royal noble consort, during a lavish ceremony organized to celebrate the king's 67th birthday last July. Apart from being appointed as the consort, Sineenat was awarded four medals, including the 'most noble order of the crown of Thailand' and the 'most exalted order of the white elephant, special class.'

However, she was imprisoned last October over accusations of being dishonourable, lacking gratitude [and of] disobedience against the king and the queen.

Sineenat, once against became the king's mistress this August after all the charges against her were dropped and the records wiped clean.

The Times reported that the 1,443 leaked images were taken between 2012 and 2014. In most of the images, the king's mistress is seen either topless or wearing revealing nightwear.

Nude Leaks a Revenge Porn Against the Mistress?

The outlet reported that the pictures, believed to have been taken by the mistress herself, were sent to those who have been critical of the Thai monarchy, including Marshall and Thai academician Pavin Chachavalpongpun. The latter, who faces criminal prosecution in Thailand for his criticizing the royalty, is living in Japan.

In a Facebook post, Marshall said that the nude images appear to have been taken from Koi's personal phones," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Most of the images are photographs she took of herself, and dozens of them are very explicit. It seems probable that she had taken these explicit photographs of herself to send to Vajiralongkorn."

Suspecting that the images were sent to sabotage her position as the royal consort, Marshall continued: "Koi's return was bitterly opposed by palace factions supporting Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha and it is highly probable the images of Koi were leaked in an effort to sabotage her return as Vajiralongkorn's consort."