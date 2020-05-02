The United States Airforce's planned flight over hospitals in New Orleans to show gratitude to the frontline workers saw a B-52, a nuclear-capable bomber, losing an access-hatch mid-flight on Friday, May 1.

As a show of support to the first responders, the B-52s flew over Superdome, City Hall, and Baton Rouge at 9:30 am local time. On Thursday afternoon the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) tweeted details about the flight.

The lost piece that fell into the ground did not harm anyone or challenge the bomber's airworthiness. The plane was among the four that were flying over New Orleans hospitals and Baton Rouge. The activity was conducted by US Air Force, the Barksdale Air Force Base and the Louisiana National Guard.

The flyover included B-52 Stratofortress bombers and two F-15 fighter jets, said reports. The four-plane formation flew low over the regions slowly for the city residents to watch from their homes the flight taking place.

The people were advised to maintain social distancing while watching the flyover. The National Gaurd also discouraged people from leaving their houses to watch the flyover more clearly. In a statement, the Major General James Dawkins J said that "The special bomber demonstrations are not only a tribute to these individuals, but also serve as a visible reminder of Americans' solidarity and drive during a very challenging time."

Several flyovers in a year

According to the Barksdale Air Force Base, there are almost 1,000 flyovers performed by the US Airforce each year. The Barksdale Airforce Base said in a statement said that the flyovers performed at various events throughout the country is viewed as a "fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers."

On Tuesday, April 28, the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy's Blue Angels had come together to show support and gratitude to the frontline workers in New York City, Newark and Trenton, NJ, and Philadelphia. People have also shared the images of the bombers flying over the region. The Air Force is also said to be flying over South Dakota.

