Following the launch of Black Shark 3 Pro, Nubia has unveiled its highly awaited gaming smartphone Red Magic 5G. As expected, the smartphone comes with power-packed specifications and not surprisingly in an affordable price range. The device comes with dual 5G connectivity, and a display with the highest ever refresh rate for a smartphone display and debuts a new display technology.

For its price, the Nubia Magic 5G packs a display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor. The screen comes with a TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, meaning the display can filter out the emitting blue lights to offer a more extended gameplay session. The Nubia Magic 5G display is the first-ever display to provide a 144Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz sampling rate. It comes with a shoulder trigger with 300 Hz sampling rate. The device has wireless screen protection uproot which would let its users connect to a larger display to stream their gameplay via the built-in wireless casting technology. The display also embeds an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Nubia Red Magic 5G packs the Qualcomm's 2020 flagship SoC SnapDragon 865 SoC coupled with a whopping 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM memory with storage support of up to 256 GB UFS 3.0. The gaming beast also packs a multi-dimensional cooling system with a claimed heat-dissipation by 56 per cent and ventilation volume by 30 per cent.

The Nubia Red Magic packs a triple camera setup on its back and an 8 MP selfie camera. The primary camera module combines a 64 MP Sony IMX686 accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera sensor and a 2 MP sensor dedicated for macro photography.

Powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, the Nubia Red Magic 5G supports 55W fast-charging support which can offer 50 per cent of battery in just 15 minutes of charging time. The smartphone runs on Android 10 powered Red Magic UI and supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and retains the 3.5 mm audio out port.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G will be available in 6 RAM and storage edition. The basic edition will feature 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and come in handy for CNY 3799 (approximately SGD 765). In comparison, the flagship version will come with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage and be available for CNY 5,199 (approximately SGD 1,047).

The device will be available in four colour variants - Cyber Neon, Hacker Black, Mars Red, Deuterium Transparent Edition. It can be pre-ordered in China starting March 19. Nubia will release the smartphone in the Singapore market shortly.