Nanyang Technological University (NTU) researcher has found a drug which is claimed to be the most effective substance to kill Buruli ulcer-causing bacteria.

A rare and exotic bacterial infection of the skin and soft tissue, called Buruli ulcer is classified as a neglected tropical disease. It is a flesh-eating infectious disease which is very common in West and Central Africa, as well as in Japan and in Australia, and some increasing number of cases have been reported since 2013.

Microbiologist Associate Professor Kevin Pethe of NTU's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine has found the drug candidate, Q203, in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of tuberculosis, which is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Buruli ulcer Symptoms: Swelling of the skin

Destroyed skin and soft tissue

One or more slow-growing, generally painless ulcers This disease affects the skin and sometimes bone, and can lead to permanent disfigurement and long-term disability. At least 33 countries with tropical, subtropical and temperate climates have reported Buruli ulcer including South America and Western Pacific regions. As per WHO, the traditional treatment includes a combination of antibiotics, such as rifampicin, clarithromycin and complementary treatments (under morbidity management and disability prevention/rehabilitation).

Prof Pethe suspected that the Q203 could also be used to treat Buruli ulcer, which is caused by the closely-related Mycobacterium ulcerans.

In his study, Prof Pethe clearly stated that Q203 is highly effective against Buruli ulcer-causing bacteria, even at low doses.

In term of the further use of this drug candidate, researchers are also trying to use it to treat leprosy, a disease highly endemic in India, Indonesia and other Asian regions. It should be noted that this particular disease is caused by yet another closely related bacterium, Mycobacterium leprae.

Leprosy It is a chronic, curable infectious disease mainly causing skin lesions and nerve damage. Symptoms: Discoloured patches of skin, usually flat, that may be numb and look faded (lighter than the skin around)

Growths (nodules) on the skin

Thick, stiff or dry skin

Painless ulcers on the soles of feet

Painless swelling or lumps on the face or earlobes

Loss of eyebrows or eyelashes

The recent study, "Targeting the Mycobacterium ulcerans cytochrome bc1:aa3 for the treatment of Buruli ulcer", was published in Nature Communications.