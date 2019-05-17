Norway-based company DNV GL, which is an international accredited registrar, has agreed to a four-year collaboration with Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to support academic advances in additive manufacturing - 3D printing process, for the maritime, oil and gas and other industries, besides eventual rating and certifying processes.

As per a news release, through the Industrial Postgraduate Programme, supported by Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and DNV GL, two Ph.D. positions are being created, while a full-time Research Fellow post is also introduced at NTU's Centre for 3D Printing.

The new agreement was signed by the Senior Vice President and Director of DNV GL Group Technology and Research, Dr Pierre C Sames and Associate Vice President (Infrastructure & Programmes), NTU, Professor Tim White.

The agreement signing ceremony, which took place at NTU, was also attended by Brice Le Gallo, who is the Regional Manager South East Asia and Australia DNV GL- Oil & Gas and Director of the Global Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Singapore and Professor Chua Chee Kai, the Executive Director of NTU's Singapore Centre for 3D Printing.

This agreement is expected to focus on quality assurance processes, developing industry standards, certification and supply chain tracking for the additive manufacturing sector.

Gallo stated that this collaboration shows the company's commitment to R&D in 3D printing. He also said: "Our work with NTU, and with the support, the new academic posts will receive from DNV GL's Group Technology and Research, will help to strengthen our Global Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence's relations with academia."

Gallo also claimed that the agreement will also help the company's approach to "verification and certification of 3D printed parts as the technology develops."

The news release mentioned that as per the market researchers SmarTech Publishing, 3D printing will become a $450 million market in the oil and gas industry by 2021 and in 2025 it will hold a $1.4 billion market.

However, it should be noted that DNV GL decided to invest in academia after they engaged in a joint project to study the feasibility of 3D printing in the maritime industry along with 10 members from Singapore Ship Association earlier this year.

During the signing ceremony, Dr Sames said that this new collaboration with NTU "provides opportunities for the additive manufacturing supply chain to instil greater trust in this fast-emerging technology through DNV GL's developing services in this sector."

Professor Kai, who signed the agreement stated that the combination of NTU's expertise in additive manufacturing research and DNV GL's experience in the risk management industry as well as in quality assurance services "will pave the way for wider adoption of the technology in the maritime and offshore sector."