Singapore police are investigating a 19-year-old Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student as she provided false information regarding an alleged assault case. On Sunday, police stated that primary investigation has revealed that the student has given wrong information and the incident never happened.

The statement also included, "The police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case so as to avoid causing unnecessary alarm."

NTU assisting police investigation

As per a spokesperson from the university, the authority is assisting the police investigations. The Straits Times reported that the police officers visited NTU campus on Saturday, December 14 following an allegation of assault on a female student inside the premises of the university campus, said the spokesperson.

While addressing the NTU community the spokesperson also mentioned that "there is no cause for concern about their safety on campus. The university is reaching out to affected students to provide them with the necessary care and support from the university's pastoral care team."

NTU on Instagram

In the Instagram page of NTU Student's Union, the union shared four statements. The first story stated that "For your own safety and to better aid the ongoing investigations, we urge everyone who is currently in NTU to stay indoors." It also shared the Campus Security hotline number and the Emergency hotline number in the same post.

Later, in another Instagram story it mentioned that "On behalf of the University, we are relieved to share that any incident of assault did not take place and all students are safe" and added that Speculations and spreading if fake news can hold serious repercussions."

1 of 4

Assault punishment in Singapore

In the country, the offence of Criminal Force and Assault is governed by the Penal Code, Chapter 224. Criminal force, assault and intimidation charges are taken seriously in Singapore's criminal justice system especially if the accusation is related to domestic violence, sexual offences and road rage.

According to Section 352, whoever assaults or uses criminal force will be imprisoned for a term up to 3 months or will be liable for a fine of up to S$1,500, or with both.