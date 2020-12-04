Success with digital marketing is the end result of a lot of hard work. While there are many who make it look like anyone can be successful without putting in the ground work, that is simply not the case. There are many factors that go into finding success with online marketing and Nsenzi Salasini knows all about what it takes.

Nsenzi is a digital advertising and customer acquisition expert who has made serious headway in business. After working with and teaching thousands of entrepreneurs how to get customers online with paid advertising, he is found to be one the leading options for professionals looking to grow their business online.

Due to his humble beginnings and bootstrapping his journey from his mother's basement, he is extremely passionate about giving back and helping people develop the necessary marketing and business skills to control their economic future.

"Having a digital strategy in business is no longer optional, it's a must, and knowing how to leverage these online platforms for growth will become one of the most in-demand and lucrative skill sets in the world." Nsenzi says.

When asked what are the biggest mistakes he sees and what he wishes he'd known when he was first starting out, he narrowed it down to 3 points:

You don't need a website to get customers

Although he has a website for people who want to learn more about his programs. Nsenzi says the majority of his and his clients business comes through online sales funnels. These are step-by-step customer acquisition systems designed to take someone from a stranger to becoming a paying customer. Most of the time, this traffic never hits their website. "I wish I knew that you don't really need a website to generate sales early on. I would have used ads and systems a lot earlier," Nsenzi says.

Put yourself out there as soon as possible

"The best time to start putting yourself out there was years ago, the next best time is now. It's never too late to start." Nsenzi says. A lot of people tend to wait until everything is perfect in order to start putting themselves out there. However, there is no such thing as a perfect product. Nsenzi explains, "There is no such thing as a perfect product. Take your product or service and present it to the market asap and let the market decide where you need to make adjustments."

Learn how to leverage social media advertising to get customers

"There is no business without customers therefore knowing how to market and run ads is an essential skill every entrepreneur must have to survive," Nsenzi explains. "My early projects failed because I didn't have a system to get customers consistently. I look back and I laugh now but I wish I knew how to leverage paid ads back then."

Most people struggle to get attention and generate sales for their business. That's the reason why Nsenzi is very passionate about teaching entrepreneurs and business owners the most up to date strategies on how to use paid advertising to get customers.

Nsenzi is currently focused on expanding his reach and helping as many people as possible move away from ineffective and outdated growth tactics. Putting the power back in people's hands to earn an income and most importantly take control of their financial future.

If you want to learn more about Nsenzi and his marketing programs, you can also connect with him on social media .