Nplate Pills: US Buys $290Million of Anti-Radiation Drugs After Putin's Nuke Threat, Pill Boosts Production of Platelets

The US government has bought anti-radiation pills which are used to treat the sickening symptoms of a nuclear attack. $290million was spent by US officials on life-saving drugs. The massive purchase came as Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to unleash nuclear weapons, which can result in mass destruction.

Officials purchased Nplate pills, which are used to treat acute radiation syndrome. Despite the imminent threat of nuclear attack by Russia, the US has stated that the purchase of Nplate pills has nothing to do with Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Human Services Department Buys Nplate Pills

The Human Services Department (HSS) claimed that the purchase of these pills is aimed at radiological security. "This is part of our ongoing work for preparedness and radiological security. It has not been accelerated by the situation in Ukraine," a spokesperson for HSS told The Daily Telegraph.

Nplate Used To Treat Acute Radiation Syndrome

The US is preparing to prevent its people from Acute Radiation Syndrome, which occurs when someone's body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation that can reach to internal organs in seconds.

Acute Radiation Syndrome Can Lead To Low Platelet Counts

ARS can lead to low platelet counts, which will finally result in unstoppable life-threatening bleeding. Drug Nplate is used to treat it as the pill stimulates the body's production of platelets. Adults and children can be treated by the use of these drugs.

It came as an expert pointed out that Putin is upset with the military failures of Russia and he could finally approve the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

US Claims Purchase Aimed For Radiological Security

Former RAF Airmarshall, director general of joint force development and director general of the Ministry of Defence Edward Stringer told Daily Star, "It is fair to say that the way the war develops, the more frightened Putin feels, then, the more he himself may do something reckless. Putin will feel there may be a way out of trouble by opting to use a policy of "escalate to de-escalate" â€“ the idea of making everything so big and scary that your enemies back down.

Read more